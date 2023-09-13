Superior Investigations is a Latina-owned, local private investigation company with over 20 years of experience. The company specializes in many types of investigative work, including surveillance, background checks, location services, auto theft, accident investigations, and more.

The investigation company services all of New Mexico and El Paso, Texas, working to get their clients the answers they need. Superior Investigations works with both companies and individuals and has even helped those who were adopted at birth find their biological parents.

“Let us guide you in the right direction so that you can get the result that you need,” says President and CEO Aurelia Barajas. To find out more about Superior Investigations, visit their website at this link.