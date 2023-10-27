With a focus on service, quality, and people, Sunday Service Motor Company offers craft-brewed beer and coffee as well as an elevated customer experience. But the shop is not just a place to grab a drink; it also serves as a DIY motorcycle shop.

Sunday Service Motor Co. aims to be a hub for community gatherings by fostering connections and creating a welcoming environment. On Sunday, October 29, the shop is hosting a pop-up with local artists, food trucks, and more.

Sunday Service Motor Co. is located in northwest Albuquerque near Fourth Street and Menaul Boulevard. The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. To learn more, click here.