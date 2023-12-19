If you are ready for your next adventure but are unsure of how to plan your trip, Sun Tours has you covered. Since 1978, Sun Tours has been New Mexico’s top tour operator, helping their clients explore new places with worry-free comfort.

With flexible options and fully refundable bookings, Sun Tours tailors each guest’s travel plan to their interests, tastes, and pace. The travel company offers destination tours all over the globe, as well as a variety of cruise options.

Sun Tours has a brand new catalog launching in January. The catalog will announce the company’s planned tours and destinations. But even with the company’s suggested trips, Sun Tours can create custom tours that are tailored to each client.

Sun Tours is hosting its annual Customer Appreciation Event on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at the company’s Louisiana Boulevard location, and everyone is invited to celebrate.

To learn more about Sun Tours and all that the company offers, click here or call (505) 889-8888.