The creative minds at M’tucci’s that bring mouth-watering italian food are shaking up some new menu items, alongside speakeasy Teddy Roe’s, that fit perfectly in a glass. Summertime cocktails alongside nonalcoholic drinks.

They have seen that now people don’t always want alcoholic drinks but they still want refreshing spritzs without the taste of alcohol. All the items used at M’tuccis and Teddy Roe’s are fresh when people order. They are inviting the community to come out and taste for themselves.

All four restaurants have patios that offer unique views. They are also thinking of adding a live DJ during the weekends to make it ‘a spot to be.’ They always recommend people make reservations to avoid long waits for a table. When making a reservation all you need to add is that you want to sit on the patio.

To learn more, visit https://www.mtuccis.com/.