Fall is in the air, meaning Bernalillo County is getting ready to host this annual fall event. It is the 8th Annual Sugar Skull run. Individuals can walk, jog, strut, and stroll away along the Bosque.

People are encouraged to wear their Día de Los Muertos attire and have a fun time. The event will occur on Sunday, October 23 at the Natural Hispanic Cultural Center. Individuals participating can select a timed 5K run, 5K fun run/walk, or a one-mile strut and stroll. Registration is open until Saturday, October 22.

Bernalillo County will be hosting a packet pick-up on October 21 from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. and on October 22 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. at Sports Systems. Those who cannot pick it up can find it on race data at the event information desk. To learn more about the event, visit their website.

Day of Event Schedule: