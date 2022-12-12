ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In recent years, more and more Americans have been victims of identity theft. According to WalletHub, in 2022, the average data breach in the U.S. cost $9.44 million and took 277 days to identify and contain. New Mexico ranks No. 41 in their “States with the Most Identity Theft & Fraud” recent study.

Last week The PC Place provided helpful tips for keeping your computer safe this holiday season. Stephen Armijo, president of The PC Place in Albuquerque, explained how they see more scams in a form of computer viruses. Victims would see pop-ups on computers telling them to call Microsoft. They should not be telling you to call anyone. Armijo explained that they are seeing a rise in people getting scammed, especially over the holidays.

WalletHub’s Quick Tips for Avoiding Identity Theft & Fraud

Emphasize Email Security : It’s obviously important to use strong passwords for all financial accounts, but you may not realize how essential it is to focus on email. Your primary email address will likely serve as your username and means of resetting your password on other websites. If it’s vulnerable, all of your other accounts will be, too. As a result, make sure to use an especially secure password and establish two-step verification for this account.

: It’s obviously important to use strong passwords for all financial accounts, but you may not realize how essential it is to focus on email. Your primary email address will likely serve as your username and means of resetting your password on other websites. If it’s vulnerable, all of your other accounts will be, too. As a result, make sure to use an especially secure password and establish two-step verification for this account. Sign up for Credit Monitoring : Credit monitoring is the best way to keep tabs on your credit report. It provides peace of mind in the form of alerts about important changes to your file, including potential signs of identity theft.

: Credit monitoring is the best way to keep tabs on your credit report. It provides peace of mind in the form of alerts about important changes to your file, including potential signs of identity theft. Leverage Account Alerts & Update Contact Info : Setting up online management for all of your financial accounts (e.g., credit cards, loans, Social Security), and keeping your phone number, email address and street address up to date will make them harder for identity thieves to hijack. Establishing alerts for changes to your contact info and other suspicious account activity will serve as a safeguard.

: Setting up online management for all of your financial accounts (e.g., credit cards, loans, Social Security), and keeping your phone number, email address and street address up to date will make them harder for identity thieves to hijack. Establishing alerts for changes to your contact info and other suspicious account activity will serve as a safeguard. Use Common Sense Online: Don’t open emails you don’t recognize. Don’t download files from untrustworthy sources. Don’t send account numbers and passwords via email or messenger applications. And don’t enter financial or personal information into websites that lack the “https” prefix in their URLs.

For more tips and information, check out WalletHub’s Identity Theft Guide.