The Albuquerque School of Excellence is a charter school in Albuquerque that teaches K-12. The STEAM school provides academic programs on a variety of topics. Friday, students from the charter school talked about their experience and how the opportunities there have helped pave their next steps in life.

Antonio Paulson received a congressional nomination from Senator Martin Heinrich and Representative Melanie Stansbury for Military Service Academies. He also played football at Manzano High School and attended Albuquerque School of Excellence and played varsity for all four years. He said he’s learned a lot from the school. “It’s a very diverse school. There’s a lot of new people and fun to be had. They offer great opportunities with their STEM program. I’ve learned a lot of new things,” said Paulson.

Tommy Le received a full-ride four-year scholarship to Stanford and will be graduating from the charter school in the spring. Tommy is part of the Leadership Council, Governing Council, leader of the house Isibindi, and does the morning announcements. Lee has been there for six years and said it gave him a lot of time to consider his interests.

The school will be holding an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 17, starting at 4:30 p.m. To learn more, visit https://www.abqse.org/.