Stripes Burritos offers the best of both, chicken and burritos. They also have biscuit sandwiches, enchiladas, and street tacos. Stripes Burritos make everything fresh, cut their potatoes daily, and crack eggs daily. Also, all of their food is made fresh in-house.

They have six locations in Albuquerque and one in Rio Rancho. Stripes Burritos is inviting everyone to come to try their delicious food and feel good doing it since 10% of all net proceeds are donated to the VA Hospital.

Stripes Burritos have always focused on giving back to the community since they started in 2018 and in the last year they have donated about $163,000 to the ABQ VA Hospital.