The 36th annual run for the zoo is now accepting registrations, and the ABQ BioPark is encouraging everyone to “Stripe up and support your BioPark.” That is the theme for ABQ BioPark’s largest fundraiser of the year.

This year they want to show support for their expansion to the Asia exhibit and they want to do that by dressing up encouraging runners to show up in stripes and show it off on their clothing but also with face painting and more.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 7. Participants can choose from five different distances: half marathon, 10K timed, 5K timed, 5K fitness, and a 1-mile course that goes through the back of the zoo. Individuals can sign up until May 6 for the event, packet pick-up will occur on May 6.

Registration for the event is open to all ages and fitness levels. Participants can register at runforthezoo.org; fees range from $25 to $70 and all proceeds support the ABQ BioPark