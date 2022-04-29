Fueling musicians during a struggling time. This program was founded three years ago by a three-time grammy-nominated blues guitarist.

Joe Bonamassa and his foundation ‘Keeping the Blues Alive‘ have been working to help musicians who were losing gigs during the pandemic and providing them with some extra money to make it through. He is hosting the third annual Stream-a-thon that will support many musicians. The event will be held on May 1 at 1 p.m. It will feature over two hours of music with a star-studded lineup. For more information, visit keepingthebluesalive.org/.