The critically acclaimed short film, Straw Man, is a fantasy western about a scarecrow coming to life and setting out on an adventure to save his home from being foreclosed on. For the past two years, the film has been shown around the country at numerous film festivals and is ending its run right here in New Mexico at the Santa Fe International Film Festival.

The short film has screened at Oscar-qualifying festivals such as Austin Film Festival and LA Shorts International Film Festival. Straw Man has landed distribution deals with PBS, AspireTV, and Gunpowder & Sky. Straw Man will be showing at the Santa Fe International Film Festival where it'll screen on Wednesday, October 19th, at 11:30 a.m. at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. For more information about this film visit their website.