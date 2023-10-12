Inspired by a love story that transcends time, Storyteller Candles creates a wide variety of inspiring, non-toxic candles. All of the candles are crafted in the Land of Enchantment and celebrate the many stories that one life can carry.

The owner of Storyteller Candles, Valerie Baeza, was inspired to create the business after spending years working on her novel, “Story of My Life.” Baeza says, “At the heart of every story is a flame, and it is my firm belief that ‘for every flame, you are the storyteller.'”

Baeza says she gets the inspiration for her candle scents from love stories, travel, and connections. All of the candles are made 100% out of soy wax. To learn more about Storyteller Candles, click here.