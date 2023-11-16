Storyteller Candles brings stories to life with the scents in its 100% soy wax candles. The business came about when the owner, Valerie Baeza, wrote a story and then created scents for the novel as a whole, as well as for each of the main characters.

Expanding the shop’s services, Baeza is branching out to create customized candles and labels for events and businesses. The artisan explains that scent and memory are strongly interconnected and wants to use her skills to pair a scent with each story.

