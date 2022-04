If you are looking for a rug that will last pets, kids, and messes this is the right stop.

Steals & Deals with Genevive Gorder stopped by New Mexico Living to give all the latest details about the ‘My Magic Carpet.’ This is a washable rug that can withstand any mess from dirty shoes to kitchen messes. Best of all ASA Deals is offering 30% off of this stunning product.

To get yours or find more product steals, visit asadeals.com/.