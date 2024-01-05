The start of the new year is the perfect time to recharge your body and your self-care routine. Food and wellness expert Parker Wallace of Parker’s Plate has recipes to share for a refreshing start to the year – all using POM Wonderful pomegranate juice.

POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice is made of whole-pressed, California-grown pomegranates and nothing else. With no added sugar, fillers, or preservatives, the juice is a great way to add antioxidants to your favorite dishes.

Wallace recommends enjoying POM juice on its own or adding it to sparkling water for some powerful flavor mixed with carbonation. As a fun, entertaining option, Wallace has an ice cube hack using the juice:

Slice fresh citrus fruit (oranges, limes, lemons, etc.)

Place slices in a large square ice cube mold in a rose-like arrangement

Pour POM Wonderful pomegranate juice into the ice cube mold around the fruit slices

Freeze the ice cube mold

Use the frozen cubes for a flavorful and beautiful addition to any drink

