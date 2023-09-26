From cleaning carpets to air ducts, furniture, and more, Stanley Steemer has the trusted professionals to get the job done right. The company is celebrating its 76th anniversary this year and has been serving the Albuquerque area for many years now.

While Stanley Steemer is best known for its carpet cleaning services, the company also works on upholstery, area rugs, and more. Some of its additional offers include water emergency services and air duct cleaning.

According to Stanley Steemer, indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air; that is why it is so important to have regular air duct cleaning done. Some signals that air ducts may be due for cleaning are as follows:

The vents are not blowing out hot or cold air like they normally do

There is excess dust buildup in the home

The ducts are in an older home that has not been serviced in a while

The home recently had major remodeling done

Stanley Steemer provides free air duct inspections to verify the need for duct cleaning. The company is also NADCA certified, meaning their expert duct cleaning and inspection services have been officially verified. To schedule an estimate, call 1-800-STEEMER (1-800-783-3637) or visit Stanley Steemer’s website at this link.