Graduation season has just ended for a local school. St. Pius X just closed a major chapter for their seniors and they have so much more going on.

As the year wraps up they have been looking for a new head of the school. Dr. Rothweiler was the previous head and retired after 30-years. In 1992, she started off as a counselor, then the dean of students, and then became the principal. They have found a new head Micheal D. he will be starting in the new school year.

During the summer, they are still very active within the community. They are getting ready with sports camps, summer courses, and they are still taking incoming freshmen. For more information, visit www.saintpiusx.com/.