The St. James Hotel in Cimarron, New Mexico, might be one of the most haunted hotels in the state.

Henry Lambert bought the property in 1870; at the time, it was a small eatery and parlor. He saw a good thing going and went all in and growing it. Eventually, by 1880 he added the second floor and did a grand reopening, becoming known as St. James Hotel. However, this hotel was also known for its violence. A common question asked, ‘Who was killed at Lambert’s last night.’ St. James fell into disrepair for decades. Until Cimarron native Edward Sitzberger purchased the hotel in 1985, restoring the property. That is when St. James Hotel became notorious for another reason.

The front desk manager Thea Maestas, says guests have reported hearing boots walking on the hallways and tapping on room 17, who once believed was tied to Lambert’s wife, Mary. The hotel thrives in still holding up its old western ambiance. If you’re in the mood to take a trip to Cimarron, make sure to visit the St. James Hotel.