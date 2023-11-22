S&R Fitness teaches its clients how to live a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The mother-and-daughter fitness health group specializes in training cancer, diabetes, and weight management clients. Suzanne Rodriguez and Racquel Rodriguez also gave some fitness tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tips to not indulge during Thanksgiving

Drink 1-2 glasses of water before your meal Eat a light breakfast before your delicious meal Focus on your lean meat (Turkey) and add lots of veggies. The veggies have fiber which which will keep you full. Make sure to get small portions of gravy, ranch, mashed potatoes, etc. Enjoy family time.

Overall, S&R Fitness aims to help the community by teaching individuals to live a healthy sustainable lifestyle by providing them with a comfortable environment to work out in and by giving them the tools to build a stronger heart, increase mobility, increase muscle mass, and give them great nutritional tips.

Both Suzanne and Racquel have worked at commercial gyms and have seen a lot of individuals not get the proper guidance that they need. The duo wants to make sure to fill the gaps that commercial gyms aren’t able to give due to their high volume of traffic. This is why S&R Fitness is big on one-on-one attention and small group classes. That way they can teach clients the correct exercises, strength training, etc. For more information about S&R Fitness, visit https://srfitnesshealth.com/.