ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Personalized fitness routines – when it comes to getting in shape, everyone’s journey is different. But for some, it can be a lot harder to figure out what’s necessary to achieve that desired sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Mother and daughter fitness and health team Suzanne and Racquel Rodriguez started S&R Fitness which focuses on treating individuals with cancer, diabetes, and weight management. “These three chronic diseases are very prevalent and, according to the CDC, more than one-and-a-half-million individuals were diagnosed within a year of cancer, yes, and more than half a million of these individuals ended up dying,” says Racquel. “So the prevalence of this is very high, and we as health specialists wanted to come in.. we noticed a gap within the healthcare system.”

Racquel says their work starts once a cancer patient goes into remission. “We help them with their range of motion, muscle imbalances, cardiovascular health, etc,” she says.

More information on S&R Fitness can be reached on their website or their Instagram page. Racquel and Suzanne can also be reached on their Instagram accounts.