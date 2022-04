Spring is here, now is the time to take a trip.

Julie Loffredi Travel and Lifestyle Expert joined New Mexico Living to give us some tips on how to make a Spring trip great. She gives us some tools to find the perfect destination for you. Loffredi goes through a few different companies and products that can get the whole family together to join in and have a good time.

