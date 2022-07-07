The Mariachi Spectacular is back. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has formed its Convention and Tourism Department to work to globally promote Albuquerque as the top event destination.

They host a number of events throughout the year and they are getting ready for a stunning event. The Mariachi Spectacular 2022 brings together groups of musicians to showcase the tradition that can bring everyone together. The event will take place on July 16 at 7 P.M. located at the Sandia Resort and Casino Amphitheater. Tickets run from $59 to $100 based on the location of seating. To learn more, visit www.sandiacasino.com/event/mariachi-spectacular/.