There are some adorable adoptable pets waiting for you. Animal Humane New Mexico has a variety of pets all ready to go to a forever home.

This week they brought a handsome Labrador Retriever. Bucky Barnes is 2-years-old who loves toys, walks, and is ready to join you on any adventure. He really enjoys playtime so if you are looking for a fun-loving boy this is the guy for you. As a reminder, Animal Humane is doing adoptions by appointment only at their main campus location.

They are also hosting the “Summer Lovin’” adoption event. The event will run through June 30. Adult pets will be having the full fee waived and puppies or kittens will be 50%. To learn more, visit animalhumanenm.org/.