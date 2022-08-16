Santa Fe’s Indian Market celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and SWAIA artist Patrick Collins will participate. He stopped by to talk about his work and what the Indian Market means to him.

“I do a lot of politically based art,” said Collins. He also describes his work as a “collaboration between realism and portrait.” Collins will participate in the Santa Fe’s Indian Market this year for the first time and he is “pretty stoked about it.” Collins will be located at the boot 709 on Lincoln Street.

