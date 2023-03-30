Bigger and more delicious than ever. The sweetest event is here this weekend. The 2023 Southwest Chocolate and Coffee fest is back for the 13th year bringing with it delicious and chocolatey treats to guests.

There will be 170 vendors coming from all over the country. This year the chocolate and coffee fest has expanded by 50,000 and even added a whole chocolate and coffee room. Explora will also be to hold special chocolate and coffee activities with kids. There will also be three easter egg hunts throughout the day.

2023 Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest will be on April 1-2 at Expo New Mexico. From 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tickets are on sale online for $15 until April 1 and they will increase on the day of the event to $20, and kids $5.