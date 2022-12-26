South 14 Band is a multi-member Blues Rock and Pop group established in Albuquerque. Their library of songs includes “Always Me and “Closer.” The South 14 Band played their original tune, “Theron” on New Mexico Living. To view upcoming shows, visit https://south14band.com/events.
Members of the band:
- William R. Stafford – Lead Vocals
- Brian Stafford – Bass Guitar, Vocals
- Alain Archuleta – Percussion
- Jamie Harrison Lead Guitar, Vocals
Additional players:
- Ken Woody, Keyboards, Vocals
- Ryan Clements, Keyboards, Vocals
- Ryan Adams, Keyboards
- Christy Burbank – Vocals
- Chuck Lucero – Percussion