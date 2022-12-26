South 14 Band is a multi-member Blues Rock and Pop group established in Albuquerque. Their library of songs includes “Always Me and “Closer.” The South 14 Band played their original tune, “Theron” on New Mexico Living. To view upcoming shows, visit https://south14band.com/events.

Members of the band:

William R. Stafford – Lead Vocals

Brian Stafford – Bass Guitar, Vocals

Alain Archuleta – Percussion

Jamie Harrison Lead Guitar, Vocals

Additional players: