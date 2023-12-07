The busy holiday travel season is in full swing, which can often bring with it unpredictable challenges. Transportation delays, winter weather disruptions, cancellations, and unexpected layovers can make for a stressful time, but Sonesta International Hotels is offering a lifeline for travelers.

Sonesta’s new service, Travel SOS, can provide relief on long travel days. To access the service, travelers can call 1-844-STAY-SOS or use the code “STAYSOS” to book a reservation online. The help service will find available rooms at any of Sonesta’s properties, taking the hassle out of booking a last-minute hotel.

To learn more about Sonesta’s Travel SOS program, click here.