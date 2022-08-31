The Somos Unidos Foundation is fully dedicated to breaking any barriers keeping kids from playing soccer. The non-profit gets ready to host its first-ever gala “The Ball” on Sep. 16. Chief Celebrator Tiffany Gravelle and Executive Director Chanel Wiese stopped by to discuss this event.

The theme of the gala is fun, joy and happiness. “You really get to jump into something really joyful and fun,” said Gravelle. The gala will feature colorful costumes, “fabulous entertainment and great food,” according to her. There will also be an auction that includes various unique artworks and a VIP package for the United game in Las Vegas.

The gala will be held at the Sandia Resort and Casino on Sep. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

