Celebrating ballooning in the snow. Taking place in Durango the Snowdown Balloon Rally is an annual mid-winter celebration that brings together the ballooning community, hosting events like mass ascensions, a downtown parade, and more.

Snowdown Balloon Rally started as a winter celebration and has continued for over 35 years. This event gets the whole town involved with fun activities around town.

The parade is very unique because it’s a two-hour long parade, that lights ups and warms up the whole downtown area because the balloons are also involved. They bring out the baskets and burners which makes the parade so special. There will be four balloons in the parade.

The Snowdown begins Wednesday, Feb. 1- Feb. 5. With mass ascension Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Mornings.

This event is a great event and a great reason to go explore Durango. For more information visit snowdown.org.