Summer Vacation has come and gone which means kids are back in the classroom. A successful school day starts with a nutritious breakfast in the morning. Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s talked with New Mexico Living, showing us a few recipes that we can make at home that get the day started.
Healthy Lunch:
- Petta bread
- Vegetables
- Humus packages
- Fresh fruits
- Snack packs
- Sandwiches
- chips
- fresh fruit
- Wraps
- Healthy drink
Smoothies for breakfast:
- Bananas
- Milk
- Frozen mangos
- Strawberries
- Oatmeal
- Yogurt