Summer Vacation has come and gone which means kids are back in the classroom. A successful school day starts with a nutritious breakfast in the morning. Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s talked with New Mexico Living, showing us a few recipes that we can make at home that get the day started.

Healthy Lunch:

  • Petta bread
  • Vegetables
  • Humus packages
  • Fresh fruits
  • Snack packs
  • Sandwiches
  • chips
  • fresh fruit
  • Wraps
  • Healthy drink

Smoothies for breakfast:

  • Bananas
  • Milk
  • Frozen mangos
  • Strawberries
  • Oatmeal
  • Yogurt