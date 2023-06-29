NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fourth of July weekend is coming up and a lot of celebrating will be by the pool and the grill. If you’re looking for something delicious to whip up this Independence Day, Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s has the perfect recipe that will have partygoers going back for seconds.
Chef Jeff from Smith’s teaches us an easy way to make 4th of July recipes.
Grill chicken taco with a watermelon sauce:
- Two chicken breasts that will need to marinate
- Lime juice
- Olive oil
- Honey
- Chili powder, garlic powder, kosher, salt, and pepper
- Marinate up to half to 4 hours
- Chicken on the grill on medium to high heat
- Water Salsa
- Dice up watermelon
- red onion
- cilantro
- orange bell peppers
- jalapeno
- Lime juice
- Sugar and salt
- serve the sala out of a watermelon
- Slice the chicken when done add to the tortilla, add the watermelon salsa and top it off with cotija cheese