ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When we think of the holidays, the first thing that comes to a lot of our minds is food. It connects all of us in some form or fashion and this year, Smith’s is rolling out holiday food baskets and recipes for friends and family to come together to enjoy.

Smith’s public affairs manager Tina Murray came by to talk about holiday baskets and recipes, as well as the importance of starting your own holiday traditions. Murray says the baskets are full of locally-made products from places like the Piñon Coffee Company and 505 Southwestern. More information is available at the Smith’s Food and Drug website.