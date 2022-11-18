We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving, the holiday where it’s all about the food.

The turkey can bring stress when you are preparing it. Smith’s has made cooking fun by creating its own coloring cookbook. That way, the whole family can participate and create amazing memories.

Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s has Thanksgiving tips:

Steps to make a perfect Turkey:

A whole turkey

Thawed and dried the outside

Make a compound butter Ingredients : 1/2 cup of spreadable butter, poultry blend, and garlic. Mix it all

Rubbed that on the outside of the turkey

Take the wings and tips of the turkey and put them in the back of the bird

And put it in the oven, which takes about 2-3 hours

For more information, visit Smith’s.