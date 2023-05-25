As grilling season approaches with summer, Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s has a menu item that puts a spin on classic pork chops. Chef Jackson walks through the process in the video but below is a step-by-step recipe.

Recipe for Pineapple Salsa Pork Chops

Pineapple Salsa

Take the rind off of a pineapple

Slice the pineapple into disks

Oil your grill and grill pineapple

Chop grilled pineapple

Chop red bell pepper, red onion, and jalapeno

Mince garlic and cilantro

Combine chopped red bell pepper, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, lime zest, salt, black pepper, and honey

Pork Chops

Mix together smoked paprika, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, white sugar, garlic powder, cumin, mustard, ginger

Season pork chops with seasoning blend *For more flavor, season the pork chops ahead of time

Grill pork chops

Top pork chops with pineapple salsa

All of the ingredients needed to make this recipe are available at any Smith’s location. To learn more, click here.