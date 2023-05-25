As grilling season approaches with summer, Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s has a menu item that puts a spin on classic pork chops. Chef Jackson walks through the process in the video but below is a step-by-step recipe.

Recipe for Pineapple Salsa Pork Chops

Pineapple Salsa

  • Take the rind off of a pineapple
  • Slice the pineapple into disks
  • Oil your grill and grill pineapple
  • Chop grilled pineapple
  • Chop red bell pepper, red onion, and jalapeno
  • Mince garlic and cilantro
  • Combine chopped red bell pepper, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, lime zest, salt, black pepper, and honey

Pork Chops

  • Mix together smoked paprika, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, white sugar, garlic powder, cumin, mustard, ginger
  • Season pork chops with seasoning blend
    • *For more flavor, season the pork chops ahead of time
  • Grill pork chops
  • Top pork chops with pineapple salsa

All of the ingredients needed to make this recipe are available at any Smith’s location. To learn more, click here.