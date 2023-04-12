Easter has come and gone, and if you’re still craving some Easter food, Chef Jeff Jackson has a tasty recipe that’s quick, simple and a meal for everyone to enjoy.



Chef Jackson from Smith’s shows how to make a soda-glazed ham steak.

Soda Glaze Ham Steak:

Add butter to the pan

Ham Steaks in the pan and brown them on both sides

Add soda (what you prefer) to the pan, add brown sugar, honey, and Chester fire sauce

Boil down to when it starts to thicken and add more butter

Add the ham steaks back in the pan

Serve with mashed potatoes and asparagus

For more information visit Smith’s.