Easter has come and gone, and if you’re still craving some Easter food, Chef Jeff Jackson has a tasty recipe that’s quick, simple and a meal for everyone to enjoy.
Chef Jackson from Smith’s shows how to make a soda-glazed ham steak.
Soda Glaze Ham Steak:
- Add butter to the pan
- Ham Steaks in the pan and brown them on both sides
- Add soda (what you prefer) to the pan, add brown sugar, honey, and Chester fire sauce
- Boil down to when it starts to thicken and add more butter
- Add the ham steaks back in the pan
- Serve with mashed potatoes and asparagus
