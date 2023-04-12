Easter has come and gone, and if you’re still craving some Easter food, Chef Jeff Jackson has a tasty recipe that’s quick, simple and a meal for everyone to enjoy.

Chef Jackson from Smith’s shows how to make a soda-glazed ham steak.

Soda Glaze Ham Steak:

  • Add butter to the pan
  • Ham Steaks in the pan and brown them on both sides
  • Add soda (what you prefer) to the pan, add brown sugar, honey, and Chester fire sauce
  • Boil down to when it starts to thicken and add more butter
  • Add the ham steaks back in the pan
  • Serve with mashed potatoes and asparagus

For more information visit Smith’s.