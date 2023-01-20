NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A twist on a classic, Chicken Enchiladas are a comfort food classic especially here in New Mexico. But, if you’re looking to change up the traditional recipe how about turning it into a dip?

Seth Jeff from Smith’s teaches us how to make delicious chicken enchiladas bean dip.

Steps to make chicken enchilada dip:

  • Onion and peppers need to be cooked just a little bit
  • Anaheim Chile
  • Add salt and pepper
  • Red enchilada sauce
  • Beans
  • Smoked paprika and garlic powder
  • Cream cheese
  • Sour cream
  • Salsa Verde
  • Chicken
  • mix Mexican cheese
  • 400 degree over
  • for about 15-20 minutes
  • add avocado
  • serve with tortilla chips

You can find all these ingredients at your local Smiths.