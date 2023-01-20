NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A twist on a classic, Chicken Enchiladas are a comfort food classic especially here in New Mexico. But, if you’re looking to change up the traditional recipe how about turning it into a dip?
Seth Jeff from Smith’s teaches us how to make delicious chicken enchiladas bean dip.
Steps to make chicken enchilada dip:
- Onion and peppers need to be cooked just a little bit
- Anaheim Chile
- Add salt and pepper
- Red enchilada sauce
- Beans
- Smoked paprika and garlic powder
- Cream cheese
- Sour cream
- Salsa Verde
- Chicken
- mix Mexican cheese
- 400 degree over
- for about 15-20 minutes
- add avocado
- serve with tortilla chips
You can find all these ingredients at your local Smiths.