Saint Patrick’s Day is five days away. If corned beef and cabbage isn’t your favorite, or if you’re looking for something different Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Food and Drug has a ‘Shepherd’s Pie recipe that will take you right to Ireland.

Chef Jeff from Smith’s has an easy Shepherd’s Pie recipe.

Steps to make Shepherd’s Pie :

Lamb

Onion

Beef broth

garlic flower

Rosemary

salt and upper

tomato paste

Potato

parmesan cheese

butter and cream (warm)

peas, carrots, and corn

preheat oven to 400 degrees

You can find all these ingredients at your local Smiths.