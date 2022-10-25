When thinking of fall favorites, caramel apples are always a must. If you’re planning on making some this fall Smith’s has all the ingredients you need.

Seth Jeff from Smith’s teaches us an easy way to make caramel apples this fall.

Steps to make caramel apples:

Wash apples with warm water and towel dry

Put apples in the fridge must be cold when adding the caramel

The caramel mixture contains, two bags of caramel unwrapped, heavy cream, and salt

Put it in the microwave for about a minute and stir until the caramel gets ready

Let caramel sit so it’s not too hot

Get an apple add caramel and dip

