Steps to make caramel apples:
- Wash apples with warm water and towel dry
- Put apples in the fridge must be cold when adding the caramel
- The caramel mixture contains, two bags of caramel unwrapped, heavy cream, and salt
- Put it in the microwave for about a minute and stir until the caramel gets ready
- Let caramel sit so it’s not too hot
- Get an apple add caramel and dip
