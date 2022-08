Smith’s chef Jeff Jackson presents different options for school lunches. Peanut butter and jelly kabobs, quesadilla and homemade lunchables are on the menu today!

Jackson introduces these fun and colorful meals to kick off the school year the right way. “Kids’ lunches don’t have to be boring,” he said.

He also discussed the donation program to fight child hunger available at every Smith’s store.

