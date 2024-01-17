Well-known as an ultimate comfort meal, mac and cheese is certainly a crowd favorite. And with the big game right around the corner, mac and cheese is the perfect dish to bring to your next watch party. Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson has an easy mac and cheese recipe you can make from scratch to impress your guests.

Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

Chicken broth

Macaroni

Heavy cream

Shredded cheddar cheese

Velveeta cheese

Powdered parmesan cheese

Bread crumbs

Instructions

Bring chicken broth to a boil in a cast-iron skillet.

Add macaroni to the boiling chicken broth. Cook until al dente.

Add heavy cream to the cooked macaroni.

Add cheddar, Velveeta, and parmesan to the mixture.

Stir mixture over low heat until cheese melts and heavy cream is up to temperature.

Sprinkle bread crumbs on top of the mixture.

Broil in the oven until breadcrumbs are slightly browned.

All of the items needed to create this mac and cheese can be found at any Smith’s location.