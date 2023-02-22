The SkyFire at Bishop’s Lodge in Santa Fe draws inspiration from rich ingredients and textures found in Mexico. Executive Chef Pablo Penalosa has hand-crafted a menu featuring something everyone can indulge in.

Wednesday, Chef Penalosa created one of his dishes, green chile risotto which includes Hatch green chile, poblano, egg and mushrooms.

SkyFire is participating in Santa Fe’s Restaurant Week which is from Feb. 20 to March 2. Santa Fe Restaurant Week, promotes local businesses during the slow time of the year.

SkyFire accepts reservations, for more information visit https://aubergeresorts.com/bishopslodge/dine/