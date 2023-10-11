Skydive New Mexico offers people the opportunity to reach high heights in an exhilarating skydiving event. This year, they are having a three-day tandem skydiving event starting Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15. There will be extra gear, extra tandem instructors, and a large plane, so anyone can experience a skydive during the event.

There will also be food trucks, vendors, games and more. The event will be at the Belen Regional Airport. To register and reserve a spot, click here.

Skydive New Mexico is a nonprofit organization that provides tandem skydives and a student program to become a licensed skydiver. The organization has been around since the 1960s. For more information about Skydive New Mexico, visit https://www.skydivenm.net/.