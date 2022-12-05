Whether you’re looking for fun with a few friends, or the entire company this holiday season, Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl is the place to be. They offer a full-service bar, restaurant, arcade and of course, state-of-the-art bowling.

They are the best locally-owned destination for fun. Guests can now enjoy an extensive menu, which features New Mexico favorites, like burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas and more. It allows people to enjoy their favorite foods while bowling. They also added new features to their patio, guests can now enjoy the new windows and heating so guests can be comfortable. This allows Holiday Bowl to have live entertainment year-round, they host events are Fridays and Saturdays.

Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl is located at 7515 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. For more information visit their website holidaybowlabq.com.