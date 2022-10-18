Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl is a premier locally-owned entertainment center with everything from bowling, an arcade, and a full-service restaurant & bar where you can watch all of your favorite sports. They are the place to go for fun and they have recently remodeled and expanded.

Guests can now enjoy an extensive menu, which features house-smoked ABQ BBQ and New Mexico favorites. They also added a patio where they have been having live entertainment. During the winter season, guests can still enjoy the patio with garage doors-style windows and heating for live entertainment events on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information visit their website holidaybowlabq.com.