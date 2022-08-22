Fitness expert and SWEAT Bootcamp owner Kimberly Lynn Samborski demonstrated three simple lower body exercises. She also discussed the role of personal trainers and shared a special coffee recipe.

Lynn Samborski showed three exercises to work that require no equipment to work the “upper and outer part of the glutes,” she said. Moreover, these exercises “are not going to hurt your knees,” she added.

She also emphasized the importance of hiring personal trainers. Although it can be expensive, “we have to invest in our health,” she stated. Lynn Samborski revealed some benefits of having a personal trainer. For her, it will hold people accountable, improve the results and execute exercises “the proper way.”

In addition to that, she also shared a recipe for a protein coffee so that “there is no more excuse not to get your protein,” she added.

For more information, click here.