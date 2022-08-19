Siembra Leadership High School is the only High School in the state that offers an entrepreneurial-focused curriculum to its students and now has a partnership with WESST. Capstone Coordinator Eduardo Garcia Gonzalez and Money Learning Lab Program Manager Adriana Martinez Guzman stopped by to say more about this partnership.

According to Garcia Gonzalez, Siembra has been working on that partnership for “a variety of years but this year we really wanted to be intentional and purposeful.” He believes “kiddos” are essential to the economical growth of New Mexico: “we want them to stay here so they can make a difference in the community,” he added.

Through their partnership with WESST, Siembra tailors “specific curriculums for the community that we are serving,” said Martinez Guzman.

For more information, click here.