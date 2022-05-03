This theater is known for being socially relevant. That is the pillar for the Actors Studio 66 Theater Company.

They were founded during the pandemic and they are getting ready to premiere their second production for its 2021-2022 season. ‘Shout!’ is their latest addition and it focuses on the LGBTQ+ community and their treatment during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era. The show will run from May 6 to 8 at the Black Cat Cultural Center. Tickets are $20 each. For more information, visit www.actorsstudio66.org/.