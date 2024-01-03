S&R Fitness aims to create a healthier community. To do that, sustainability has to be a top priority. The mother-daughter duo at S&R Fitness specializes in diabetes, cancer, weight management, and corrective exercise training.

With the start of the New Year, many people say they will focus on their health. Some people stick to a health routine, but others keep pushing it to the next day. But why is it so important to prioritize your health?

According to S&R Fitness, by prioritizing a healthy lifestyle now you are mitigating future health issues and chronic diseases. Also, by investing in yourself now you are lowering your chances of having to pay exorbitant hospital bills later.

Your body is like a machine if you take care of it and maintain it now it will keep running for the most part. If not it will have problems, according to S&F Fitness.

At S&R Fitness, their goal is to teach individuals the importance of living a healthy/well-balanced lifestyle. They teach methods like the range of motion and work on their cardiovascular health, corrective exercises, help lower A1C, work on synovial joint movements, strength training, etc. They also want to teach individuals that they don’t have to live the way they are living and that they are never stuck. Not only do they help you physically but also help you mentally. To learn more, visit https://srfitnesshealth.com/.