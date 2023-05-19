Addressing mental health Serna Solutions is a local behavioral health provider. One of their specialties is working with youth mental health and wellbeing. As children become teens there’s often times a shift in behavior and mood. This can make it hard to identify the difference between adolescent depression and typical teenage behavior.

Serna Solutions is a small health company with locations in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. They work with people with all sorts of issues and one of their specialties is working with adolescents. Brian Serna, CEO/Owner, of Serna Solution explained that parents should look at signs that their teenagers might have. For more information visit sernasolutionsllc.com.

