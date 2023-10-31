Serna Solutions, LLC, provides counseling for mental health and addiction challenges. The company’s vital work empowers youth throughout the state of New Mexico.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, people of all ages are still feeling the effects of worldwide sickness and uncertainty. The CEO of Serna Solutions, Brian Serna, says that with that stress, counselors are seeing increases in domestic violence, addiction overdoses, and other negative symptoms of despair and isolation.

Young people have been affected by these changes more than people in other age groups. Over the last couple of years, children missed out on key times of social development and learning. Serna says this lack of socialization has led to an increase in depression, anxiety, and self-harm behaviors in adolescents.

Serna’s advice for kids today is to get involved and socialize at school or in activities. Opportunities presented in social situations give adolescents a chance to develop their identities, try things and fail, and get involved in something bigger than themselves.

Serna Solutions has offices in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and Los Alamos, but they also offer online telehealth services. To learn more about the services offered by Serna Solutions, visit their website at this link.